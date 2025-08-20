Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 247,965 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 261.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,783 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 247,965 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 689.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,366.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $161,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,881.52. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $3,116,350 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ EA opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

