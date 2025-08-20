ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 3.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 986.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,629.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

