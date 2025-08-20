Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $103.6440 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

