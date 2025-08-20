Breed s Hill Capital LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,089,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,506,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE WM opened at $228.3880 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

