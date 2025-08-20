ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $21.3280 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

