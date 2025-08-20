Colonial Trust Advisors Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 152.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

