RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $826,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $343.1530 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $297.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

