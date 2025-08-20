Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.8350 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $21.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2471 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

