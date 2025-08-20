Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,621 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,621 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

