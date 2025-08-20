Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $455.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

