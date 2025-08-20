Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 28.4% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.2% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.3140 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.