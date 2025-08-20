Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.2950 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

