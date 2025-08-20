Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $18,353,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $416.1120 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.87.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

