Humankind Investments LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $12,349,790. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

About Gilead Sciences



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

