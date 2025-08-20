Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,030,000 after buying an additional 968,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968,010 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,317,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $114,769,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $185.1580 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

