Brooklyn Investment Group Has $228,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $49.8350 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

