HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 7,935 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,923,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,049 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,603,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,549,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $274.0170 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.48. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

