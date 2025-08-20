Brooklyn Investment Group Has $248,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after buying an additional 1,361,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

