Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $266.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

