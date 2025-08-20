Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $285.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.