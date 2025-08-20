Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.35 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 115.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,987,000 after buying an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,394 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $269.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

