Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $274,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.94. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.