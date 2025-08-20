S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $553.6990 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

