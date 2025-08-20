T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Acquires 741,282 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,282 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $444,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $165.7310 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.