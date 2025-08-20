Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after buying an additional 506,722 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $378.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

