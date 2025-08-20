Humankind Investments LLC Sells 280 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $182.7780 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $183.37.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,084,056. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

