GDS Wealth Management Acquires 5,715 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $844.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.25 and its 200 day moving average is $666.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

