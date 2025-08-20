Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.7% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $155.5170 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

