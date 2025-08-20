T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,141,155 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,141,155 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $966,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $497.9350 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

