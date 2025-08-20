New Harbor Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.22.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

