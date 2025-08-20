New Harbor Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises 0.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

