GDS Wealth Management Takes Position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. $DIN

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DINE BRANDS GLOBAL to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DINE BRANDS GLOBAL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $21.6570 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $230.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.69 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DINE BRANDS GLOBAL

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

