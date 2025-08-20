Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

