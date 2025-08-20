Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,148,000 after purchasing an additional 141,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.