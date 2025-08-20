Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

NYSE PG opened at $158.3090 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

