Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 241.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,039,000 after purchasing an additional 605,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ELV opened at $312.4320 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

