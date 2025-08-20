Groupama Asset Managment Sells 41,418 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PM stock opened at $168.6410 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

