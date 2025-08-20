Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,488 shares of company stock valued at $80,323,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $178.0380 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.76. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.