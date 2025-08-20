Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,730,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,581,000 after buying an additional 414,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $61.2510 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

