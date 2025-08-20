Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after buying an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 61,179.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after acquiring an additional 408,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in MSCI by 605,802.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 212,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE MSCI opened at $567.7820 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

