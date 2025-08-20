BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 445,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

