BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,674,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $271.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.12. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.01 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.60.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

