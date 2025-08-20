Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $47.1770 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

