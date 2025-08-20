Reviewing Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sappi and Smurfit Westrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Smurfit Westrock 0 1 9 0 2.90

Smurfit Westrock has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Smurfit Westrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smurfit Westrock is more favorable than Sappi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 1.75% 6.09% 2.56% Smurfit Westrock 1.14% 5.90% 2.36%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sappi and Smurfit Westrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sappi has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Westrock has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Smurfit Westrock pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sappi pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smurfit Westrock pays out 260.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sappi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Smurfit Westrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sappi and Smurfit Westrock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.46 billion 0.16 $33.00 million $0.17 9.41 Smurfit Westrock $30.81 billion 0.73 $319.00 million $0.66 65.45

Smurfit Westrock has higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smurfit Westrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smurfit Westrock beats Sappi on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box. It also produces linerboard and corrugated medium, paperboard, and non-packaging grades of paper, as well as converted products, such as folding cartons and corrugated boxes, and other products; recycled paper-based packaging products; and packaging machinery. The company primarily serves food and beverage, e-commerce, retail, consumer goods, industrial, and foodservice markets. Smurfit Westrock Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

