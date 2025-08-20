GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 263.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

