Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.