Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for SWK FY2025 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SWK opened at $76.2050 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.