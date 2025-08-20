What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Duolingo FY2025 Earnings?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued on Sunday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.48 and its 200-day moving average is $391.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Duolingo by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $15,430,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Duolingo by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,178,511.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $23,589,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

