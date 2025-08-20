iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

MTUM opened at $242.0020 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

