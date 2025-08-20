Candriam S.C.A. Sells 411,091 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,091 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.3060 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

